Roman Reigns returns to WWE at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE since his departure in April when The Big Dog was replaced by Braun Strowman in his WWE Universal Championship Match with Goldberg.

Reigns would return right where he left off — in the Universal Championship picture, as he delivered a Spear from out of nowhere to newly-crowned champion The Fiend, before annihilating both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after an absence of more than four months from the company.

Roman Reigns had been poised to dethrone the WCW icon and two-time Universal Champion after Goldberg controversially defeated The Fiend at Super ShowDown, with The Big Dog laying down the challenge the following night. Instead, Reigns would be replaced in the match that had been dubbed Spear vs. Spear by The Monster Among Men, who has held the WWE Universal Championship ever since.

Roman Reigns returns at SummerSlam

Tonight's SummerSlam saw an incredible return and the WWE Universe in the ThunderDome shocked as Roman Reigns made his return to WWE following more than four months away from the company.

Reigns' return to close out the pay-per-view thrusts him right back into the Universal Championship picture, setting up a rivalry with long-term enemy Bray Wyatt that will now become a first-time rivalry with The Fiend.