Roman Reigns reveals how long he plans on wrestling before he retires

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has revealed how many more years he plans on competing in the ring before eventually calling it quits.

The Tribal Chief made his return to WWE at SummerSlam last year after he went on a hiatus for a few months. He came back with a new character, and he quickly aligned with Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns went on to reclaim the Universal Championship shortly after his return, and he is set to defend the title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

During a recent interview with People, Roman Reigns discussed his training regimen with bodybuilder Neil Hill and revealed how long he plans to continue wrestling.

“I told Neil when we first met over a year ago, that I want to grind it out for the next 15 years. I want to maximize my potential for the next 15 years. And I told him, ‘This is who I am, as a performer, as a talent, but I also am a father, I’m a husband. I wear all these different hats.’ And man, we’ve been on an unbelievable journey thus far.”

Roman Reigns could possibly join his cousin The Rock by pursuing a career in the film industry as an actor after he hangs up his boots. He even teased it during an interview in 2019. Plus, he has already made his big screen debut, as he appeared in "Hobbs & Shaw."

Roman Reigns discussed his personal goals

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns is currently 35 years old, so he still has a few more years left in the tank. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has been holding all of its shows in Florida to eliminate the need for weekly travel. This change has also allowed WWE stars to spend more time at home with their families.

Roman Reigns stated that he's grateful for this time with his loved ones, and he shared his goal to strengthen these personal relationships.

"Due to having the availability and the lack of travel, I've been fortunate enough to be able to just invest so much more time in my relationship with my wife and my family. It's going to make you a better individual if your team is untouchable and is extremely strong. Those are my goals, to better myself mentally and physically, and also strengthen all of my relationships with my loved ones."

The Universal Champion will put his title on the line at WrestleMania 37 against former world champions Edge and Daniel Bryan.

