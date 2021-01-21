Roman Reigns reveals the move he wasn't allowed to use previously

Roman Reigns has gone through a massive change in his WWE persona ever since his return at WWE SummerSlam 2020. After turning heel and shocking everyone by forming an alliance with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns also changed up his look and now wrestles without his Shield armor. Another massive change that Roman Reigns brought was his new submission finisher - a Guillotine choke.

Speaking with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Roman Reigns said that he has wanted to use the Guillotine choke as his finisher for a long time but WWE producers thought the Spear would be better for him. Finally, after his heel turn, Roman Reigns was able to add this to his arsenal.

"I've been wanting to use that for years. "No one's to blame, it's just the process of the creative. It's like, 'What if I just pulled out a submission?' I've been saying that for years. Everybody knows the Spear. The producers that I work with all the way up to the head man said, 'I think the finish would be better with a Spear.' That's great because for years we built that spear up and up. Even today, we've manipulated it over the past few months, but nobody's going to say, 'I can't believe he lost to that spear.' If he won with that spear, they'd be like, 'Yep, he won with the spear. It's all good.'"

Roman Reigns' next big challenge

Roman Reigns has had an amazing run as the Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. It won't be wrong to say that there isn't anyone on the current roster with enough momentum to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns' next big challenge will come at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 where he is set to defend his Universal title against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match.