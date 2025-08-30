Roman Reigns reveals multiple WWE rules for banned words

Roman Reigns has revealed a few WWE rules that ban the use of some words. He spoke about it recently.

Ad

Roman Reigns joined Stephanie McMahon on the latest edition of her podcast, What's Your Story? There, they discussed his career in WWE and everything he has experienced as a superstar. Among the topics, they also touched upon several WWE rules. Roman Reigns revealed that there were multiple WWE rules in the past that prevented them from using certain words.

The OTC revealed that in "old WWE," they could not use the word "violence." He said that they had been told this previously, to ensure they knew not to use the word in promotions while in WWE.

Ad

Trending

"That's old WWE... We can't say violence. They told me that before. No, we don't do that no more. It's violent as hell," he said.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Stephanie McMahon also revealed a funny story. Her character had been kidnapped and almost forced to marry The Undertaker as part of a storyline. She was told that she could not say that she had been "kidnapped," as that word was not allowed. They had to use the word "abducted" to describe the situation.

Ad

"Yes, my character was not kidnapped. I was abducted. 'Cause there's a big difference."

Roman Reigns revealed yet another word that was not supposed to be used, specifically the word "hospital," which was not allowed, and instead had to discuss the local medical facility.

"At the local medical facility," Reigns chimed in.

McMahon also acknowledged this, saying that the word "hospital" was not allowed.

Ad

"Yes, not a hospital," she said.

Ad

Roman Reigns is set for a massive challenge at WWE Clash in Paris

Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. The star has had his number so far and has been hit by several Tsunamis, stealing his shoes as well, earning him the name Tribal Thief as a result.

Now, the stars will face one another, and should Reigns be unable to defeat Reed, then there may be further consequences with the feud continuing, while Reigns looks to become the world champion again soon.

Ad

For any quotes taken from this article, please provide H/T and a link to Sportskeeda for the transcription and credit the source.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More