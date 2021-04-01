Roman Reigns details what it would take for him to face The Rock

Roman Reigns has revealed that a match between him and The Rock is certainly a possibility. However, the eventual decision comes down to the WWE Universe, and it all matters on what the audience wants to see.

During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently, Roman Reigns stated that he wants to create the largest and most monumental moments in sports entertainment. Hence, if The Rock is involved in that picture, then The Tribal Chief would be willing to square-off against the former.

"I wanna create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold. So if that involves him in the picture, then absolutely. And it all comes back and I think he would agree to this, it all comes back to the audience. What do our fans wanna see? What's gonna entertain? What's gonna create that escapism where they feel like this is real. Those are the moments I wanna create."

For months there have been talks of a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Being related to each other, there certainly is an extra bit of spice to the story between the two cousins.

With Reigns turning heel last summer, a mega WrestleMania showdown between him and a babyface Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be monumental. However, as things stand, Reigns' focus is on two other superstars against whom he will be defending the WWE Universal Championship next week.

Roman Reigns will be putting the WWE Universal title on the line against Edge and Daniel Bryan

At the upcoming WrestleMania 37 show, Roman Reigns will put the WWE Universal title on the line against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match. The reigning champion was originally set to face Edge in a singles match, however, Bryan was added to the title picture in the lead-up to 'Mania 37.

Reigns, Edge, and Bryan will be headlining Night Two of WrestleMania 37 in a match that is expected to be another classic. WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for April 10 and 11.