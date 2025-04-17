Roman Reigns reveals why he hasn't had a third match with major WWE name

Roman Reigns is headed towards WrestleMania 41 and hopes to walk out of his 10th WrestleMania main event match as the winner. Meanwhile, the Original Tribal Chief addressed why he hasn't had a third match with Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns arguably had one of the biggest rivalries and matches in the company's history. In 2023, the Original Tribal Chief overcame the odds and defeated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39. However, Rhodes finished his story the following year when he dethroned Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion addressed why he hasn't had a third match with the current champion. The 39-year-old megastar explained he wants to keep some distance, and three matches in a row at WrestleMania would've been a bit much. Moreover, they're walking different paths, which isn't a bad thing for anyone.

“Three in a row seems a bit much... To keep different trajectories right now between Cody and I, keep us a little bit separate, isn’t a bad thing," Reigns said. [H/T: Vanity Fair]

Roman Reigns did team up with Cody Rhodes in WWE

After losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, leaving Paul Heyman and The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. However, all hell broke loose when Solo Sikoa forcefully took over the faction.

In the coming months, The Bloodline changed forever, and the Original Tribal Chief returned to the Stamford-based company at SummerSlam in Ohio, where he cost Sikoa the opportunity to win the title from Cody Rhodes. However, the villainous faction wasn't done with either.

Later, Roman Reigns agreed to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match at Bad Blood in Atlanta. In the end, Jimmy Uso returned to WWE and assisted Reigns in scoring a win over Sikoa when Big Jim attacked Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

After the event, Reigns and Rhodes went their separate ways on the brand. The Original Tribal Chief focused on getting his Ula Fala back from Solo Sikoa and his army, and The American Nightmare started a heated feud with Kevin Owens right after his match at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

