"He recognized the potential" - Roman Reigns reveals how Triple H helped him financially 

Roman Reigns has revealed how WWE icon Triple H helped him from a financial standpoint. The reigning WWE Universal Champion also claimed that The Game played a massive role in guiding him.

Reigns and Triple H have already shared the ring with one another on several occasions. During Reigns' days as a member of The Shield, the former Big Dog, alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, feuded with Evolution. Reigns also faced The Game at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

While speaking on The Tonight Show recently, Reigns explained how he asked for raises in the early stages of his career. Triple H mostly approved Reigns' requests for a hike in pay. The Tribal Chief said:

"Triple H was huge in guiding me along. I think so, I think he recognized the potential and he was always good to me. Early on, I was always a type that was asking for raises, 'Can I get some more money?' They were like, 'Yeah, go ahead.' And then there was a point when they were like, 'No' and then, I was like, 'Well, can you ask Triple H?' And the next morning, 'You’re getting more money.' So, yeah, H has hooked me up, he has always looked over me. Inside and out the ring, he is the best." (5:00 onwards)

Watch Roman Reigns' interview with Jimmy Fallon below:

Roman Reigns also explained what his relationship with Triple H was like

During the same conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Roman Reigns admitted that Triple H played a big role in guiding the current WWE Universal Champion. Before meeting Vince McMahon, Reigns had interacted more with Triple H. The Cerebral Assassin helped the former multi-time WWE Champion in developmental. The Bloodline leader added:

"You know, H was very critical in his process to guide me along. He was kind of before I met Vince and built a relationship with him, it was Triple H. He was the one that was down there in developmental." (From 4:10 onwards)

Reigns will be in action at WrestleMania 38 when he defends the WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar at the Show Of Shows. The match between Reigns and Lesnar will be a Champion vs. Champion showdown, with Lesnar also heading into the contest as the WWE Champion.

