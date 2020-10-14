Roman Reigns reveals if he wants to wrestle The Rock

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on ESPN's First Take. During the interview, Roman Reigns spoke about his upcoming title match against Braun Strowman on the season premiere of SmackDown and also revealed if he wants to wrestle The Rock.

Speaking about his match against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns said that he was confident of winning. The Tribal Chief also said that he thought Braun Strowman didn't deserve this title opportunity:

I really want to pump this thing up but to be honest, I'm not nervous. I've been this, I'm tenured, I've been doing this for so long. Like I said, I'm on a different level and I'm displaying it week in and week out - Wednesday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday - every day's a work day for me. You know what I mean? I pack my lunch every single day. That's what I'm trying to teach these guys.

To be honest, I don't think Braun Strowman deserves the opportunity. I beat him, I pinned him, I took the Universal Championship but because of the competitor I am, the top guy that I am...face of the company, I'm gonna hold my obligation, be accountable and responsible for being at the very top of the business. And I'm going to show up on Friday and I'm going to whoop his a**.

Roman Reigns reveals if he wants to face The Rock

Business of the evening is handled.

This island of relevancy operates on my time...

And my blood WILL fall in line. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/SLn7xTuSYy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2020

The Rock recently said that he would be open to facing Roman Reigns. Reigns was asked about this on First Take. Reigns said that an opportunity to face The Rock would be "amazing" and the perfect way to put the spotlight on the current generation of WWE Superstars:

It would be amazing. I think for any Superstar of my generation to have someone on his level, someone that's done so much not only in sports entertainment but, you know, the movie industry and entertainment in general, I mean the man what like a billion followers online and stuff so, to be able to put that type of spotlight on our current generation and what we do with our product in WWE, that would be amazing. And just to share the ring with him. I'm really enjoying what I'm doing now , being able to share the ring with my cousin Jey Uso and to be able to tell that family story about our family business and the lineage and the history, where we come from and represent our family is pretty cool.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman on the season premiere of SmackDown this Friday night.

