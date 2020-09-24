Roman Reigns reveals when he will leave WWE forever

During his recent interview with Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Roman Reigns talked about how others in WWE are doing and how they need to step up in their role for the company. Roman Reigns made fun of Randy Orton and also talked about Keith Lee, before talking about what needed to happen if he is to leave WWE forever.

Roman Reigns on when he will leave WWE

Roman Reigns talked about how other WWE Superstars had stepped up during his absence, mentioning Keith Lee.

"Drew stepped up. I can't imagine this being my opening title run. Having to deal with it during a pandemic. Randy Orton's always been Randy. He's a little less lethargic and has got a little pep to his step. He is enjoying himself. That's always been a thing for Randy, if he's having fun, it translates to his work. If he's not having fun, you can definitely see when he is not. It's funny, he does not care. If he's not into it, you can see it. But it seems like he is into what he is doing. Someone like Keith Lee, I was with him at Survivor Series this past year. I kind of already knew what was gonna be up with him. I felt him and felt his presence out there, so I have a general idea that he's legit."

Reigns went on to add when he would leave WWE, and said that for that to happen some WWE Superstar had to really step up and make it so that he no longer had to lead during his time in the company.

"When they are really doing their job, that's when I won't have to do mine anymore. Just like kinda what John Cena, John said the same thing to me in one of his promos. We ain't seen him in a while right? We rarely see him, and when he does, it's just what he does, and he is gone. In order for me to leave, someone has to really come and hold it down."

