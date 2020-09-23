Roman Reigns reveals if WWE paid him while he was off television

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns return to television just last month, after taking time off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Reigns was recently on a Zoom call with fans, presented by The Mania Club, where he spoke about his time away from the WWE. During this, Roman Reigns revealed that WWE had paid him in full while he was off television:

When I took the break, there was a lot of stuff on my plate and I put a stop to it because I didn’t want to open my mind to. There were a lot of scripts coming in, but because I took the time off from wrestling, I don’t want it to get confused; when I’m in contract with WWE, that’s 1A. I never put anything over the day job. When I took my time off due to the pandemic, there were a lot of opportunities coming in, but I felt it wouldn’t have been right to open up to something when I wasn’t even fulfilling my duty as an in-ring performer. The obligation is to be there, whether it’s Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. God bless WWE, I was still being paid in full. There weren’t any type of problems like that. Me and my family were still well taken care of considering the fact that I was staying home. I felt it wasn’t right to chase other opportunities. I took it as a time to be with my family and be a father. H/T: Fightful

Roman Reigns' return to WWE

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE at SummerSlam in August and it was quite the surprise for fans. Reigns made his return following the main event, which saw The Fiend beat Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns laid out both The Fiend and Braun Strowman before joining forces with Paul Heyman soon afterward on SmackDown.

Reigns ended up winning the WWE Universal Championship in a triple threat match at Payback. Reigns will now defend the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV against his cousin Jey Uso.