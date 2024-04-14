Roman Reigns savagely roasted The Bloodline's new member Tama Tonga in a six-year-old resurfaced tweet

Roman Reigns once engaged in a Twitter exchange with The Bloodline's newest member Tama Tonga.

On last night's edition of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa shockingly kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline. Jimmy was attacked by the debuting Tama Tonga. The former NJPW star brutally beat up Jimmy along with Sikoa.

For Roman Reigns' long-time fans, Tama Tonga's name must've rang a bell. In 2018, The Tribal Chief seemingly got into a Twitter beef with Tonga and publicly roasted the former NJPW star. The tweet recently resurfaced after it was shared on Reddit's Squared Circle group.

Reigns' Twitter feud with Tonga (via star's Twitter handle)

Roman Reigns to return as a babyface?

The Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. It's likely that he won't be appearing on WWE TV over the next few months. Many fans are speculating that Reigns will return as a babyface and feud with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

In his documentary A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Reigns revealed that he didn't want to be a good guy about a decade ago. Check out his comments below:

"I didn’t wanna break up The Shield, and I da*n sure didn’t want to be a good guy. That’s exactly what was happening. I was so young on the rise. It’s not like I had a nest egg built up. It’s not like I had a whole bunch of options that I can just say ‘No I’m not feeling this. This doesn’t feel good to me or I wouldn’t say this.’" [H/T: Fightful]

Reigns was pushed as a top babyface for years on end after The Shield's breakup in 2014. He was the most polarizing figure in WWE during this period. He finally turned heel in a career-defining moment at SummerSlam 2020.

