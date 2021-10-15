“Nobody touches me in this business" - Roman Reigns says he's better than everybody else in the industry

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the entire wrestling business at the moment. The Tribal Chief feels the same way, as he considers himself to be better than everybody else in the industry.

During his recent interaction with Mike DeStefano of Complex, Roman Reigns issued a bold statement stating that nobody touches him in the business:

“I’m better at this art form than everybody else," said Reigns. "And I stand on that. That’s the totality of it. I’m not just talking about, ‘Oh, his spots are so good and he counters real well.’ That stuff don’t mean anything to me. When you tally it all up, nobody touches me in this business.”

Roman's run with the Universal Championship has been nothing short of incredible and it will go down as one of the most memorable in WWE history. He has held the title for well over 400 days now.

Roman Reigns on what fans can expect from him on Supersized SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is packed. The two and a half hour special edition of the show will feature some big names and big matches as it's the last episode of the blue brand before the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

During the interview, Roman Reigns revealed what the WWE Universe can expect from him tonight:

"I think if there’s anything I’ve done over the past year or so it’s consistently deliver at the highest level," said Roman. "[Tonight] is no different. I’m not sure exactly what the game plan [is], but I’ll go out there and obviously put on a show and drive us forward towards this huge pay-per-view that we have coming up in Crown Jewel."

He went on to talk about the rest of the show and how they've put together some really good matches:

"But it’s going to be a great show," he added. "I like to take all the credit if I can, but we’ve been able to put together some really good match-ups going into this. There’s going to be a lot of wrestling, a lot of in-ring competition. And then also I think the storylines continue to unfold. So it’ll be a nice balance of a SmackDown."

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on Thursday night. This bout will undoubtedly be a riveting affair.

