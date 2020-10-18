Roman Reigns' new persona in WWE has won over fans, who had been demanding the company to turn The Big Dog heel and show his darker side to the WWE Universe.

The current Universal Champion has been exceptional in his new character, which has been a breath of fresh air on WWE television. The Tribal Chief has feuded with a variety of Superstars in his WWE career, and one Superstar he has faced on numerous occasions is Braun Strowman.

Reigns recently revealed in an interview that The Monster Among Men did not know "left from right" when he started out in WWE, but has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years.

Roman Reigns opens up about the evolution of Braun Strowman in WWE

In an interview with CBS Sports, Roman Reigns talked about Braun Strowman, and how he has grown as a WWE performer. He said that Strowman has a lot of charisma, and that the former Universal Champion is beginning to understand certain things in the pro wrestling business:

"If it's been 125 times, on Day 1, he didn't know left from right. It's been amazing to see his growth as a performer. There's times he'll say some stupid stuff and you want to smack him, but he means well. He's a big guy with a lot of charisma and a very lovable guy. There are times where you can see that he's getting it and starting to understand what he's supposed to do and why he's supposed to do it. For me to have been one of the first to take him on and show him the way, I'm just happy that he trusted me."

Roman Reigns further went on to say that some wrestlers don't listen and understand advice that is meted to them, but not Strowman, as he has trusted Reigns and the advice that he has given to him.

Reigns and Strowman recently wrestled on SmackDown a few days ago, where the former came out victorious and retained his Universal title. Strowman was drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft, while Roman Reigns has remained on SmackDown, which means that we won't see these two compete in the ring for a while.