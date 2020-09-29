Roman Reigns returned from a four-month hiatus to win the Universal Championship at WWE Payback. Back when Roman Reigns was a part of The Shield, he, along with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, assisted CM Punk in many matches, including one against The Rock.

The Shield had interfered in CM Punk's WWE Championship defenses on many occasions, helping him hold on to the Title for 434 days. At Royal Rumble 2013, when The Rock challenged CM Punk for the WWE Championship, The Shield tried to tilt the scale in Punk's favor, but The Rock asked for the match to be restarted and won the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns on facing CM Punk and The Rock

Roman Reigns was on The Load Management Podcast recently. On the show, the current Universal spoke about his alliance with Paul Heyman, his run in the WWE, and the Superstars he wished to have matches with.

While on the show, Roman Reigns spoke about possible matches with The Rock and CM Punk.

"All the way from someone as big as The Rock, to someone like a CM Punk, for instance, someone who really hits home with our audience, our hardcore fans. If you'd watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years, and you love it, and it's within your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do; just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder. If it's something that the fans can get behind, and that it can really make them sink their teeth into this product, and really dive into the creative with us, I'm willing to do it. I don't like the guy, I don't know many people who do, but I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. He'd probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if it's willing,a nd the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I'm going to be in it."