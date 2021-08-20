"I think he is happy over there at AEW" - Roman Reigns says Jon Moxley couldn't be the 'man' in WWE

As seen on SmackDown, John Cena mentioned Jon Moxley during his verbal duel with Roman Reigns, and The Tribal Chief has now reacted to the reference during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

The reigning universal champion put himself over as the undisputed top guy in WWE and placed himself above his former Shield stablemates. While Roman Reigns complimented Seth Rollins' recent work, Roman still considered himself superior to his fellow SmackDown star:

"Dean obviously is doing what Dean is doing. You know, I think he is happy over there at AEW. But if he could have been the man here, he would have been the man here. But he couldn't be the man, because I'm the man here. Seth Rollins is going through the same thing, but he is doing great. And I can say that (sic) as some who is still doing, I'm doing better than him. I'm the Universal Champion. I'm the Head of the Table. It's all mine. This is my company. But he is still a great talent who is doing some of the best work of his career," declared Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns stayed true to his character by stating that Dean Ambrose could have been 'The Man' in the WWE if he'd wanted to, but things panned out differently.

It was just words: Roman Reigns on John Cena's comment about Jon Moxley

John Cena's back-and-forth war of words with Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown infused some much-needed life into the ongoing Universal title storyline.

Statistics and numbers can be used in a lot of ways.

I don’t live in the past, I reign in the present… in the main event. #SummerSlam #TeamRoman https://t.co/7bPoq5Lz8X — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 19, 2021

Cena claimed that Roman Reigns was protected by The Shield and accused the Samoan star of running Dean Ambrose out of the WWE. Roman Reigns termed John Cena's statement as a cheap trick to gain a reaction from the audience.

Reigns said that Cena was a charismatic performer and a master at pandering to the crowd. The Head of the Table wasn't buying his SummerSlam rival's accusations and added that they were just a bunch of energetic words:

"You tell me! That's what I'm saying. There are levels to this game, man. Like, John has skills, right? He is charismatic. He is a great public speaker. He has good energy. He really understands crowd reaction, and it's like, when you don't have good stuff to say, let's just pander to the crowd. That's what he did. The whole world may not be as informed. It's like a professional watching another professional, and I could see that he had nothing for me. So, he is just doing that spin game and then, 'Oh, they are counting to three with me. Let's say that over—marketing strategy. Let's condition them and do it fourteen times. But when it comes down to it, there was nothing that he said, there was no connection, so I don't have a clue. As I said, it was quite the experience to see him out there. It was just words, just a whole bunch of energetic words," explained Reigns.

Roman Reigns' response regarding Jon Moxley is bound to kickstart a burning debate online, and you can trust WWE's premier heel to take advantage of the momentum that it generates.

Reigns will defend his championship against John Cena this Saturday at SummerSlam, and he is the odds-on favorite heading into the pay-per-view.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Check out the latest episode of InSide Kradle where Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and Sid Pullar III take a deep dive into all things related to the huge weekend of professional wrestling that is upon us, in the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Arjun