Roman Reigns has advice for unhappy WWE Superstars who feel their spots are being taken by celebrities

Top WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently sent a message to those within the company who feel disgruntled by individuals coming in and taking a spot on the card. According to him, they should make sure nobody steals their spotlight.

The Tribal Chief has been the face of WWE for nearly a decade now and is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry today. A common gripe that some fans and performers have with the product today is when celebrities such as Logan Paul are thrust into the company's limelight straight away.

During a conservation with Seconds Out, Roman stated that a performer's spot in WWE is theirs to control and it is up to them to make sure nobody steals their spotlight.

"Be so good that nobody can take your spot. I don't care who they bring in, you can bring in anyone, and they ain't going to take the Tribal Chief's spot." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Watch the full interview below:

Reigns currently rules WWE with complete sincerity, with little sign of slowing down as he sits atop the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns on the "ignorance" of his latest challenger

The Tribal Chief has been a world champion in WWE for a stunning 750 days. During that time he has defeated legends, Hall of Famers as well as the best of today's generation. However, his next challenger Logan Paul falls under none of the catergories mentioned.

Continuing his conversation with Seconds Out, Roman Reigns said that Paul is ignorant of thinking he can stand with him, given that Logan has only had two matches in WWE.

"It's just ignorance, man," Roman Reigns said. "It's fine from afar, but when I'm sitting on the same stage and I'm hear some of that dumb sh*t spewed out, of course it's gonna anger me and things are gonna pop off. But at the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul, YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns are set to collide in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5th, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Who do you see leaving Crown Jewel as the Undisputed Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far