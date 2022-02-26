Roman Reigns openly shares intent to 'humiliate' Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently shared a bold prediction for his 'Winner Takes All' match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief is insisting that he will stand tall over his "humiliated" opponent.

Lesnar won the Elimination Chamber match earlier this month to reclaim the WWE Championship. The Royal Rumble winner always had his sights set on his longtime rival Roman Reigns, and he took it a step further by raising the stakes in his match against The Head of the Table.

As confirmed by WWE, both of their top champions will lock horns on the second night of WrestleMania this year. Reigns took the opportunity to warn The Beast Incarnate about the latter's impending doom and painted quite an arrogant picture of what he thinks lies ahead.

The Tribal Chief believes that he will win both the championships at WrestleMania and stand over a "broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated" Brock Lesnar. His post read:

"…and the last image of WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar."

Tonight on SmackDown, Lesnar and Reigns are set to meet for the contract signing of their Champion vs. Champion match. Interestingly, it has also been confirmed that Lesnar will have to put his title on the line against a surprise challenger at the mega event scheduled to take place next weekend at MSG.

Roman Reigns determined to extend historic title reign in WWE

Reigns recently broke Brock Lesnar's record to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. His current title run has witnessed his first-ever run as a heel, unparalleled domination on the blue brand and countless dodgy championship defenses. However, Reigns' monopoly as the Tribal Chief can't be denied.

He recently became the only Universal Champion in the company to have retained his gold against each star who held the title before him. Reigns successfully defended the blue brand's belt against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber, and he may have retired the Hall of Famer.

Recent reports have suggested that after Brock Lesnar, WWE is planning a colossal title feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. But before that, he will have a Beast to slay on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will come out of the Winner Take All match at WrestleMania 38 with the WWE and Universal titles? Will it be Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

