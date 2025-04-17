Roman Reigns says his son is also going to go to WWE

Roman Reigns is about to go out and main event another WrestleMania, but in the middle of this, the star has said that one of his sons is going to be a wrestler. He's opened up about it in a recent interview.

Reigns sat down with Vanity Fair ahead of WrestleMania to talk about his wrestling career and his life. One of the things he talked about was how his children had always seen him working out and always focusing on improvement. He even joked that his kids thought that he worked out for a living, at one point. He then went on to predict that one of his sons would follow in his footsteps and join WWE.

He said that they would be nurtured to think that everyone is living a life that's part wrestling, and that would be just what you're supposed to do.

"They’re going to be nurtured to think, like, Well, everybody’s just living a wrestling life," he said. "That’s what you’re supposed to do, just train and eat."

Reigns certainly does not lack sons. He has two sets of twin boys, who are five and eight years old. He also has a daughter who will be heading to high school later this year as a senior.

Roman Reigns' sons come from a legendary family

Being Roman Reigns' son in the world of wrestling will certainly come with its own set of challenges, but coming from the Anoa'i family may have better prepared them for this life than anything else.

Over time, the Anoa'i family has become one of the most famous and prominent wrestling families in the world. Even now, more than a dozen members are actively wrestling, to say nothing of the legends who have retired in the past.

The upcoming WrestleMania 41 has three different members of the family competing on the card as well, with Roman Reigns in his Triple Threat match, Jey Uso facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, and Naomi facing Jade Cargill.

Should Reigns' son also step into the ring at some point in the future, fans will certainly keep their eyes open.

