  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns says his son is also going to go to WWE

Roman Reigns says his son is also going to go to WWE

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 17, 2025 23:16 GMT
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns' son may have a future in WWE (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns is about to go out and main event another WrestleMania, but in the middle of this, the star has said that one of his sons is going to be a wrestler. He's opened up about it in a recent interview.

Ad

Reigns sat down with Vanity Fair ahead of WrestleMania to talk about his wrestling career and his life. One of the things he talked about was how his children had always seen him working out and always focusing on improvement. He even joked that his kids thought that he worked out for a living, at one point. He then went on to predict that one of his sons would follow in his footsteps and join WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He said that they would be nurtured to think that everyone is living a life that's part wrestling, and that would be just what you're supposed to do.

"They’re going to be nurtured to think, like, Well, everybody’s just living a wrestling life," he said. "That’s what you’re supposed to do, just train and eat."

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Reigns certainly does not lack sons. He has two sets of twin boys, who are five and eight years old. He also has a daughter who will be heading to high school later this year as a senior.

Ad
Ad

Roman Reigns' sons come from a legendary family

Being Roman Reigns' son in the world of wrestling will certainly come with its own set of challenges, but coming from the Anoa'i family may have better prepared them for this life than anything else.

Over time, the Anoa'i family has become one of the most famous and prominent wrestling families in the world. Even now, more than a dozen members are actively wrestling, to say nothing of the legends who have retired in the past.

Ad

The upcoming WrestleMania 41 has three different members of the family competing on the card as well, with Roman Reigns in his Triple Threat match, Jey Uso facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, and Naomi facing Jade Cargill.

Should Reigns' son also step into the ring at some point in the future, fans will certainly keep their eyes open.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications