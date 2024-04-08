Roman Reigns seemingly gets into an altercation with a fan during Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Ever since Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE, he has been hell-bent on finishing his story by winning the Undisputed World Title. He got his chance at last year's WrestleMania against Reigns but came up short thanks to Solo Sikoa. Since then, it has been a long road back to the title picture. The American Nightmare did it the hard way by winning the Royal Rumble match and then challenging the Tribal Chief again. However, this time, The American Nightmare has been distracted thanks to The Rock who has made life hell for him.

Tonight, Cody main-evented Night Two of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match. Although the match started off evenly, it was Reigns who took control of the match. Both men brawled into the crowd. During this time, Roman got in the face of a fan and went to hit him.

It seems that the fan got a little too close to Roman Reigns, much to the chagrin of the champion. He also stayed in character and gave the fan a piece of his mind.

This match was made Bloodline Rules after Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost their tag team match to The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40. Despite the odds, it remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will be able to finish his story.

