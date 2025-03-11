Roman Reigns seemingly takes a shot at two top stars as RAW goes off the air

Roman Reigns made a huge statement on Monday Night RAW after returning for the first time in over a month to get revenge on not one but two superstars. He seemingly took a shot at them as the show went off the air.

The main event of RAW this week saw an incredibly thrilling steel cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk - one that was also a big kickout fest as both finishers of Rollins and Punk weren't enough to put them away. Instead, Rollins won inadvertently by getting choked out by the returning Roman Reigns, who took him out of the cage.

As RAW was going off the air, Roman Reigns was seen looking at the damage and assessing the scene - for which he was directly responsible. In the video below, you can see how he subtly takes shots at CM Punk and Seth Rollins:

All signs are heading toward a WrestleMania collision between the three megastars. It began before the Royal Rumble, but that moment during the Rumble took things to a whole new level. While Punk eliminated Rollins and Reigns as they were busy brawling, Reigns also got caught in the crossfire.

This was the reason behind his assault on Rollins.

It could also mark the first time in the 2020s that Reigns will compete in a non-title match at WrestleMania.

