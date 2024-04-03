Roman Reigns seemingly went off-script in recent WWE promo: "It wasn’t no storyline"

A recent Roman Reigns promo was apparently unscripted and it caught The Rock off guard, as per The Great One.

The Rock has posted a mini-doc on his Twitter and Instagram handles, in which he looked back at the current feud between The Bloodline and the duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Rock also recalled being told by The Tribal Chief to acknowledge him.

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns interrupted The Rock while he was about to utter his catchphrase. He then told The Great One to acknowledge him. After a tense face-off, The Rock acknowledged The Tribal Chief. He opened up about the epic moment in the second part of his mini-doc and hinted that Reigns went off-script and left him surprised with his demand.

“Something happened out there that The Rock didn’t expect. They thought it was a part of the storyline, well, you know that’s not how The Rock operates. It wasn’t no storyline. The Rock saw something in Joe Anoa’i’s eyes that The Rock had never seen before, and in that moment, as Joe, who is my family, my cousin, my Uso, which means brother in Samoan, Aiga, if he needs me to acknowledge him, I’m gonna acknowledge him.” [H/T - RSN]

Roman Reigns and The Rock will team up for the first time at WrestleMania XL

Reigns is all set to pull double duty at The Show of Shows. He will team up with The Rock in a tag team match with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of 'Mania. The Rock hasn't wrestled since 2016 and fans can't wait to see him step back into the ring again.

Roman Reigns will also face Cody Rhodes in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on Night Two. Rhodes has another shot at finishing the story and it remains to be seen if he finally dethrones Reigns at the mega event.

