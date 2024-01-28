Roman Reigns sends 2-word message minutes before Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has a two-word message for his opponents ahead of their match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Reigns has been one of the most dominating champions in recent history. His title reign started in 2020 when he won the Universal Championship, and he has held the title for 1100+ days.

Throughout his reign, Reigns has destroyed every opponent who has stepped in the ring with him. From John Cena to Edge, Reigns has overcome many challengers during his reign.

However, it looks like he may be in for the toughest challenge of his life when he defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

Although the odds are stacked against him, Reigns is pretty confident that he will walk out of Tropicana Field as champion. Prior to the show, The Tribal Chief took to Instagram stories to share a clip of himself getting groomed before his match. He posted a caption that summed up his confidence.

"Levels Above," Reigns captioned the post.

Check out his Instagram story here.

A screengrab of Roman Reigns story

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will be able to successfully retain his title against three of the biggest stars in WWE.

Who do you think will win this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.