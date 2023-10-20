Roman Reigns sends bold message to 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner 

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th, and it appears that Roman Reigns believes he will still be holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when WrestleMania rolls around.

The tickets for the show went on sale this week, and in order to promote the event, Reigns sent out a bold message to the potential winner of the traditional Rumble match, making it clear that they would get a trip to the Island of Relevancy, also known as the WrestleMania main event.

Reigns is a seven-time WrestleMania main eventer, and despite having a potential match against LA Knight in Saudi Arabia next weekend, it appears that The Tribal Chief is already seeing past his latest challenger.

It's unlikely that Roman Reigns will defend his championship at Survivor Series at the end of next month since the traditional format would see him go head-to-head with Seth Rollins, who already holds a victory over him dating back to Royal Rumble 2022.

This match wouldn't be about titles; rather, it would be about bragging rights and would mean that he would keep his title until 2024 since WWE doesn't present a premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

Who is Roman Reigns directing this claim towards?

It's a difficult year to choose from the field when it comes to a winner of the annual Royal Rumble match – with the potential return of Randy Orton, the rise of LA Knight, and the various issues within The Bloodline, as well as the fact that Damian Priest still has his Money in the Bank contract.

There are many combustible elements and a lot of time for things to change in WWE before the new year, which means the Royal Rumble really could be anyone's match.

Do you think Roman Reigns will still be champion at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

