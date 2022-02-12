Roman Reigns sends bold message ahead of Universal Championship match against Goldberg

Roman Reigns has sent a warning message ahead of his Universal Championship defense against Goldberg.

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns made a bold claim during his interview segment. The Universal Champion claimed that if he was in WCW, the company would still be in existence.

In the aftermath of SmackDown, Reigns took to Twitter to make a bold claim. The Head of The Table wrote that he was the 'Greatest to ever do it', indicating himself to be the greatest performer to step foot in the industry.

"The Greatest to ever do it. #GodMode" - wrote Reigns.

Check out Roman Reigns' latest tweet below:

Reigns' interview on SmackDown ended with him stating that two years ago at WrestleMania, Goldberg might have had a chance. But now the tables have turned big time and the reigning WWE Universal Champion is fairly confident about his chances heading into Elimination Chamber.

The Tribal Chief concluded the interview by noting that he was going to "Goldberg, Goldberg", indicating that he would dominantly beat the WCW icon.

Roman Reigns was challenged by Goldberg after the Royal Rumble

After the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, Roman Reigns was challenged by Goldberg. At the Royal Rumble, Reigns retained the Universal Title against his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins, via disqualification.

Rollins came agonizingly close to ending Reigns' historic title reign. However, The Head of The Table got himself disqualified after refusing to let go of a guillotine choke he had locked in on Rollins.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Reigns' next title challenger emerged in the form of Goldberg. The former two-time WWE Universal Champion made his intentions clear, as he made his return to WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Reigns, who has been feuding with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, is now set to face one of Lesnar's former foe. On February 19th, The Head of The Table will have to get past one of his toughest tests to date, as he prepares to take on Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh