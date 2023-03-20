Roman Reigns sends a bold message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return on RAW

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to send a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The last time The Head of the Table appeared on the red brand was during RAW XXX, where he was part of the Tribal Court along with Sami Zayn, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. During his last appearance on SmackDown, he was confronted by his WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns recently sent out a tweet hyping up his return on RAW, and he informed the fans attending the show in St. Louis to be prepared to acknowledge The Bloodline.

"St. Louis!!!.. Your Tribal Chief and The #Bloodline are about to take over your city!! Prepare to acknowledge greatness!! ☝🏽🩸 #WWERaw @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos," he wrote.

WWE Legend Dutch Mantell is looking forward to the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns confrontation on RAW

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief are yet to get physical in the ring since becoming rivals. However, things could change when they meet face-to-face once again on RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared that he's looking forward to Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' RAW segment.

"That could be one hell of a banger of an interview, whether they touch each other or not, because Cody is good on that horn, and Roman's good on that horn too. And they can touch on different things that have happened in the past that all the fans are aware of and try to get under each other's skin, but that would be an interesting segment," he said.

Cody Rhodes got into a program with The Tribal Chief by winning the Royal Rumble match. He will main-event his first WrestleMania and look to walk out as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

