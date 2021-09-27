Roman Reigns sends a chilling warning to several WWE Superstars ahead of Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns has sent out a warning to several WWE Superstars ahead of Extreme Rules. Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universal Champion reminded everyone why he is The Tribal Chief of WWE.

The Universal Champion wrote that he doesn't get distracted, as he always operates at the highest level. Reigns went on to warn the WWE Champion Big E, former champion Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Finn Balor, one by one.

The Head of the Table concluded his message by stating that Extreme Rules will end the same way, with him standing tall after he beats Demon Balor.

In recent weeks, Roman Reigns has continued to prove why he is one of the primary centers of attention in WWE right now. The WWE Universal Champion recently showed up on WWE RAW and secured two major wins in one night.

First, Reigns and The Usos scored a huge victory over The New Day. Later in the night, The Tribal Chief beat both Big E and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.

On SmackDown, Reigns shifted his focus toward The Street Profits and defeated Montez Ford with the guillotine choke.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship twice over the course of the next few weeks

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship Demon Balor at the Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view. The match will go down in a few hours, and it remains to be seen whether Balor will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

To make matters even more interesting, WWE has already confirmed a Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for this year's Crown Jewel event.

Reigns was confronted by The Beast Incarnate at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The Universal Champion will once again cross paths with Lesnar on October 21 in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming showdown against the former WWE Universal Champion will arguably be Reigns' toughest test in recent months.

