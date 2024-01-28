Roman Reigns sends eight-word bold message after Royal Rumble win

Roman Reigns was spotted watching the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match backstage.

The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble 2024 tonight. He survived a Fatal Four-Way match to retain the belt at the mega event.

Shortly after, Roman Reigns shared a video in which he was seen watching the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Reigns said the following in the clip:

"I'm bored with this... watching people beneath me."

night was quite possibly the biggest challenge of Reigns' run as the top champion. He faced three of the biggest names in WWE - Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. The Tribal Chief somehow managed to defeat the three men to retain his belt.

Now, Reigns has his complete focus on the main event of WrestleMania 40. He has been headlining The Show of Shows since WrestleMania 37. At the event, he defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match to retain the Universal title.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. At last year's event, he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his title belt.

Who will win the Royal Rumble and challenge Reigns at 'Mania? Sound off in the comment section!

