Roman Reigns sends final five-word message hours before he meets Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns has sent a final message before he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match at WrestleMania XL Sunday.

The Tribal Chief was victorious on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The main event of the night saw him and The Rock putting down Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

Roman Reigns seems quite confident that he will walk out of 'Mania, still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has now shared a final message before he battles Cody Rhodes in a matter of hours.

"History making. Dream taking. Tonight."

Roman Reigns and The Rock's original WrestleMania XL plans

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was quite elated over last night's big win. During the post-show press conference, he opened up about a lot of topics, including 'Mania plans being changed mere weeks before the event.

"It became crystal clear to me after Birmingham, Alabama, where we had that moment in the ring. We came in, Cody in essence passed the opportunity on to me. Roman and I had that face-off and it was just a few days after that-that I was in Hawaii and I remember waking up [snaps fingers] and going, I think I have what this pivot should be. And that is not only listen to the fans but let's give them what they want and what they've invested in for the past couple of years now, which is the idea of Cody Rhodes completing his story," The Rock said.

Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in WWE today. His fans have been wanting to see him lift the top prize for quite some time now. It remains to be seen if he finally finishes the story and dethrones Roman Reigns when they meet in the ring in a matter of hours.

