Roman Reigns sends final warning to Cesaro before Wrestlemania Backlash

Tonight at WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Cesaro. It's a match that the WWE Universe believes can easily steal the show.

Ahead of tonight's Universal title defense, Reigns took to social media to give one last warning to The Swiss Superman before they meet in the ring this evening.

"Waited a long time to get knocked down to the bottom of the line. #WMBacklash #AcknowledgeMe," Reigns tweeted.

It's clear that Roman Reigns is very confident heading into tonight's match with Cesaro, but will overconfidence cost The Tribal Chief his Universal Championship? We'll find out soon enough.

Can Cesaro defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash?

Cesaro doesn't lack confidence either, heading into his first one-on-one opportunity at the WWE Universal Championship.

While Cesaro has never defeated Roman Reigns in a singles match in WWE, he's more than prepared to score the biggest upset of his career tonight at WrestleMania Backlash.

Cesaro took to social media yesterday to send a simple message to the WWE Universe ahead of his Universal title match.

"I know I can," Cesaro tweeted.

With dissension currently in The Bloodline due to the recent return of Jimmy Uso, could these distractions end up costing Roman Reigns the Universal Championship tonight?

Reigns has often relied on Jey Uso to help him retain his championship in recent months. If Jey is preoccupied with his brother Jimmy, this could open the door for Cesaro to hit the Neutralizer and capture his first Universal Championship.

