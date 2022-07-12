Roman Reigns sends a five-word message ahead of his 4th SummerSlam main event 

Ahead of his final clash against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns sent a five-word message on social media.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Reigns will be 699 days into his run as the Universal Champion. It has been the longest world title reign in WWE since Hulk Hogan's run (1474 days) between 1984 and 1988.

The event will mark The Tribal Chief's fourth main event at SummerSlam. So far, he has headlined SummerSlam in 2017, 2018, and 2021. He is set to face Brock Lesnar for the seventh and final time in a Last Man Standing Match.

Ahead of his clash against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns sent a five-word message on Twitter. This was just half an hour before Lesnar opened the show on RAW.

Taking to Twitter, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stated that "the universe" is in his hands, possibly referring to his world titles.

"The Universe in my hands. #SummerSlam," Reigns wrote.

Roman Reigns has been operating on a reduced schedule since WrestleMania 38, having defended the undisputed world title only once against Riddle on SmackDown. He competed neither at Hell in a Cell nor at Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen how the Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam will pan out for The Tribal Chief as he looks to be done with Brock Lesnar once and for all.

