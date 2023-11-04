Roman Reigns sends immediate message after WWE SmackDown opens; The Rock is mentioned

Roman Reigns and LA Knight had a heated showdown during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief and The Megastar have been at loggerheads for weeks. Knight's meteoric rise in WWE has catapulted him to the main-event scene, and he's set to face Reigns for the latter's world championships at Crown Jewel this week.

Ahead of their big money match, the duo had a confrontation during the latest episode of SmackDown. Knight acknowledged the impressive 1200-day reign of Reigns but boldly declared that it would end in what he termed a 'hostile takeover.'

Reigns asserted that he has elevated this industry by becoming a cinematic megastar. Knight, on the other end, according to him, was pushing them back. Reigns said that his challenger's contributions were limited to getting some chants over and cosplay a redneck version of his cousin, alluding to The Rock.

As the situation got tense, General Manager Nick Aldis made his way out to ensure everything was in control.

It will be interesting to see if Knight can overcome the odds to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Saudi Arabia.

