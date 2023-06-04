Roman Reigns sends an interesting 5-word message after dramatic WWE SmackDown ending 

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to send out an interesting message after what transpired on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief had his 1000-day celebration during this week's SmackDown and was presented with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by Triple H. The Usos, who were originally banned from attending the ceremony, then confronted him. The show came to a close with Solo Sikoa hitting his own brother Jimmy with the Samoan Spike in the ring.

Since the dramatic ending, Roman Reigns broke the silence on Twitter by sharing some photos of himself with his new title. In the caption, he wrote, "it's lonely at the top."

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell praises WWE for what the company has done with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

At Night of Champions last week, there was a major twist in the main event, as Jimmy Uso turned on The Tribal Chief by hitting him with two superkicks. On SmackDown this past Friday, the former was taken out by his own brother Solo.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised WWE for how The Bloodline was presented on SmackDown this week.

"Very, very good segment," admitted Mantell. "Paul Heyman had very little to say because there was nothing for him to say anyway. Had he said anything, it would not have helped it. But I applaud WWE on taking the slow, by-the-numbers, adding just a little bit of the story, and [doing] a good job. Great job!"

Money in the Bank is the next premium live event, and there's a chance the WWE Universe could see a match featuring The Bloodline on the show, with Roman and Jimmy Uso on opposite sides. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

