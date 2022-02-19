"The only ICON" - Roman Reigns sends a bold message ahead of match against Goldberg

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title in a few hours at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia against Goldberg. Ahead of this long-awaited match, Reigns has sent a bold message.

Taking to his Twitter, The Tribal Chief claimed that he'd soon be the only "icon" left after defeating Goldberg. He hyped up his current run as the Universal Champion as historic in many ways.

"Soon…I’ll be the only ICON. 537 days. History. Longest reign in 30 years. History. An unstoppable main event run. History. Witness it. Respect it. Acknowledge it. #History #WWEChamber @peacockTV," wrote Reigns in his tweet.

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg was initially supposed to happen two years ago

In 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, the plans were to have a dream match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg. Reigns challenged Goldberg, then-Universal Champion, for a match at WrestleMania 36.

However, Roman Reigns pulled out of the show at the last moment and was replaced by Braun Strowman, who defeated Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion.

Nearly two years later, Goldberg returned to SmackDown earlier this month and challenged Reigns for a title match. The two are now set to collide at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia in what will surely be a high-action bout.

This will also be Goldberg's last match as part of his current WWE contract, and fans are wondering what the future holds for the Hall of Famer.

During his recent appearance on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Goldberg stated that he plans to re-sign with the company if he wins the title.

“I would not ride off into the sunset if I was victorious by any stretch of the imagination, because the champion’s responsibility is to be there on television and represent it to the nth degree. If I was victorious, I would not run out of here, I would not hold anybody up, I would not do anything like that because of what the business has given me,” said Goldberg.

Roman Reigns is the favorite heading into this match to retain his title. However, Goldberg has a knack for winning championships ahead of WrestleMania, and one can never rule him out.

Who do you think will prevail in this battle of Spears between Roman Reigns and Goldberg? Comment down and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy

