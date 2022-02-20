Roman Reigns sends a message to Brock Lesnar after defeating Goldberg

Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Following his victory over the WWE Hall of Famer, Reigns has now sent a message to his WrestleMania 38 opponent Brock Lesnar.

Speaking immediately after his match at Elimination Chamber, Reigns claimed that he's a man of his word and did exactly what he said he would by dominating Goldberg. He went on to address his WrestleMania 38 opponent Brock Lesnar, claiming that the Beast Incarnate will acknowledge him at WrestleMania.

“I try to teach my sons about humility every day. I like to think I’m a humble Tribal Chief. But even I surprise my own self with my greatness. I’m a man of my word and I Goldberg’d Goldberg. As far as Brock Lesnar, win, lose, or draw, he’s locked in for WrestleMania, and he will acknowledge me,” said Reigns.

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble 2022 and chose to challenge Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar was originally planned to face Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 earlier this year. However, the Tribal Chief was forced to pull out of the show at the last moment due to testing positive for COVID-19. As a last-minute change, Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE title match, which he won to become the new WWE Champion.

At Royal Rumble 2022 last month, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in the dream match. Roman Reigns ended up interfering in the match and cost Lesnar his title.

However, later that night, the Beast Incarnate entered the men's Royal Rumble match at #30 as a surprise entrant. He went on to dominate and win the match in mere minutes.

On the RAW following Royal Rumble 2022, Brock Lesnar officially announced that he'll be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief has held the title for well over 500 days now. Could this historic run finally come to an end at WrestleMania 38 at the hands of The Beast Incarnate?

