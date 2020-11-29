Roman Reigns sends a message to Kevin Owens after his attack on SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the WWE Universe were given a hint on who Roman Reigns' next title contender is going to be. In the aftermath of a successful win over Drew McIntyre, The Big Dog was put on notice by Kevin Owens.

After a back-and-forth match with Reigns' cousin Jey Uso, KO would go on to get the last laugh on the night. Taking to Twitter, The Tribal Chief has now finally responded to Owens' actions.

Roman Reigns warns Kevin Owens

On this week's SmackDown, Kevin Owens set his sights on the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. After attacking Jey Uso in the closing segment of the show, Owens sent a message to the champ.

With Reigns watching from backstage, Owens stared into the camera and put the former on notice by asking whether he got a closer look at the things that had unfolded. Reigns' response on Twitter was clear, as The Tribal Chief claimed that Owens now has his attention by attacking his blood.

Reigns did mention that Owens' only interest should've been the Universal title, but it is quite clear that he was not happy with the former Universal Champion's actions.

The Universal Championship should have been your only interest.



You attack my blood, you bring violence and threaten our position.



You have my attention. #Smackdown https://t.co/110SNFSYg5 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 28, 2020

In the aftermath of his attack, Kevin Owens also put Paul Heyman on notice on the following episode of Talking Smack. Owens made it quite clear that he was coming for the Universal title and is definitely not backing down from a fight against Roman Reigns.

Owens also put out the following tweet, as a response towards The Tribal Chief:

He knows where to find me. https://t.co/jXyRztO2Fx — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2020

When could the WWE Universe expect Reigns and Owens to throw down?

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are certainly no strangers to each other. The WWE Universal Champion has had his fair share of issues with Owens in the past and judging by the outcome of the things this week, the two men could collide at the TLC pay-per-view.

That being said, nothing has been confirmed at the moment. But, WWE will most likely eventually book a Universal title bout between Reigns and Owens for the final PPV of the year.