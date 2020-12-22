Roman Reigns sends a message to Kevin Owens following WWE's big match announcement

At WWE TLC 2020, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens put on an instant classic. With a rematch set between the two for this week's SmackDown, The Tribal Chief has now put Owens on notice by sending a warning message.

Taking to Twitter, not only did Reigns react to the news of the Steel Cage Match announcement, but the Universal Champion had a bold statement. The Big Dog claimed that after making Kevin Owens at TLC, Roman Reigns will break his nemesis on SmackDown.

Here is what Roman Reigns wrote in his tweet:

At WWE TLC, courtesy of outside interference from Jey Uso, Roman Reigns once again successfully defended his Universal Championship. In a match where The Tribal Chief was taken to his limits by Kevin Owens, Reigns made sure that he walked out with his title and maintained his unbeaten singles streak since returning.

What to expect from the highly-anticipated Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens rematch?

The rematch between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens should deliver, as WWE seeks to close out the year with another potential Match of the Year contender. Reigns and Owens have shared the ring with one another on a few occasions and at TLC, the duo once again delivered a sensational match.

With a Steel Cage around them on the next occasion, Reigns and Owens are bound to steal the show on SmackDown. And chances are that even Jey Uso might not get as frequently involved, as he has been doing for a few months now.

Heading into the new year, KO will aim to win the Universal Title once again, in what will be his second reign as a world champion in WWE. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has been absolutely unstoppable since returning to WWE this past summer, and his goal will be to enter 2021 as the Universal Champion. Perhaps even headline another WrestleMania. With Goldberg teasing a match against The Tribal Chief, that could very well be a possibility.