Roman Reigns sends a message to Randy Orton's wife 

Roman Reigns was spotted taunting Randy Orton's wife after his massive victory last week.

At Royal Rumble 2024, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was defended in a Fatal Four-Way match. The Tribal Chief took on Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles and retained his belt when all was said and done.

After the match, a fan captured a short clip in which Roman Reigns can be seen taunting Kim Orton at ringside, signaling to her that he was the one.

Here's the insane clip:

Randy Orton was looking to exact revenge against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 to a massive pop. Shortly after, The Viper cut a fierce promo on RAW and made his intentions clear.

Orton recalled The Bloodline putting him out of action back in 2022 and stated that he was out for revenge:

"I've got a bit of unfinished business to attend to, and that business has to do with The Bloodline. Now if anybody kind of gets where they were coming from, it's me. I kind of made a career of putting people on the shelf. Maybe I can forgive but I can't forget. Matter is I've got a bag of receipts for every single member, and when I say that, I mean every single member," Orton said. "Nashville, I feel you know what form of receipts those are going to come in. Those are going to come in the form of the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, R...K...O!" [H/T Comicbook]

Orton came very close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Royal Rumble. He would love to get another shot at Reigns' belt soon. It would also be interesting to see what he thinks of Reigns taunting his wife.

