Roman Reigns sends a message after winning the Universal Championship at WWE Payback

Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman
Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Modified 31 Aug 2020, 07:42 IST
News
In a massive clash at WWE Payback, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defended his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. The Big Dog did exactly what he said as he wrecked everyone and left as the new Universal Champion to end the PPV.

Moments after winning the title, Roman Reigns sent out a message to everyone reminding that the title is "back where it belongs". You can check out the tweet below.

The return of Roman Reigns to WWE

Roman Reigns returned to WWE Programming last week at SummerSlam after a long hiatus. He straightaway entered the Universal title scene as he attacked both The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their match at SummerSlam. Interestingly, fans noticed a new attitude from Reigns, completely different from his babyface character.

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns shocked the entire world by forming an alliance with Paul Heyman. At WWE Payback tonight, the Big Dog entered the match late and went after both Wyatt and Strowman with a steel chair. Roman Reigns confirmed his heel turn by delivering a low blow to The Fiend to escape from the Mandible Claw.

In the end, he speared Braun Strowman to win back the Universal Championship that he once relinquished. It is to be seen what is next for him and for Bray Wyatt after Payback tonight.

Published 31 Aug 2020, 07:42 IST
WWE Payback Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) WWE Universal Championship
