Roman Reigns sends a stern warning to Adam Pearce ahead of their WWE Universal Championship Match

At WWE Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against an unusual opponent. He'll be facing WWE official Adam Pearce at the pay-per-view. The challenger won a Gauntlet Match on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown due to the interference of Reigns and Uso. "The Tribal Chief" recently sent a harsh message to Pearce ahead of their title match.

On his personal Twitter account, Roman Reigns sternly warned his upcoming opponent. "The Tribal Chief" responded to Pearce's plea for Reigns to call off the match. Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion, emphasized that he runs WWE SmackDown. In recent months, "The Head of the Table" has ruled the blue brand with an iron fist.

My Show.

My Locker room.

My Legacy.

My Decisions.



Shut your mouth.

Show up to work.

Catch this ass beating. #Smackdown#RoyalRumble https://t.co/Hj94DluDvj — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 14, 2021

Reigns succinctly said that he controls his own destiny. The champion also used Pearce's words against him. The WWE official called Reigns a backstage leader, and "The Tribal Chief" stated that he is in charge of the locker room.

He further put Pearce on notice by telling him to shut his mouth and show up to work. Reigns bluntly told Pearce that he's going to beat him up at WWE Royal Rumble. Given how dominant Reigns has been recently, it's hard to disagree with this prediction.

Will Roman Reigns actually face Adam Pearce?

Roman Reigns will face Adam Pearce at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Adam Pearce at WWE Royal Rumble. WWE has officially announced the match, so many fans expect to see this bout at the show. But WWE could be swerving the audience.

Pearce isn't an in-ring competitor anymore. He hasn't wrestled in six years, so WWE might opt to have Reigns face a legitimate contender instead. From a rematch with Kevin Owens to a fresh clash with Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE SmackDown is filled with deserving candidates. Fans will just have to wait and see whether one of these competitors takes Pearce's place.