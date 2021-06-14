Roman Reigns sends a warning to Rey Mysterio ahead of next week's SmackDown

During the close of WWE SmackDown Friday night, Rey Mysterio confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns over what he did to his son Dominik the week before.

While Mysterio got some good shots in with a kendo stick, he couldn't overcome Roman Reigns who ended up launching Dominik over the top rope and onto the arena floor in brutal fashion with a powerbomb.

With the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio now officially inside Hell in a Cell, The Tribal Chief has sent an ominous message to Mysterio on social media ahead of next week's SmackDown.

"For a man whose legend looms so large in our industry, he sunk to the lowest depths to try to take me down. Next week, you will #AcknowledgeMe properly. #HIAC," Roman Reigns tweeted regarding Rey Mysterio.

Will Rey Mysterio acknowledge Roman Reigns on SmackDown?

While the outcome of this match really isn't in doubt, there is no argument that Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio is a fresh matchup for the company.

Scheduling the match to happen on Father's Day also adds an emotional element to it that will probably help with the overall story of the matchup.

The rumored main event for SummerSlam is Roman Reigns and John Cena, but until we get to that point, The Tribal Chief needs other opponents along the way. Mysterio should be a fun feud on the road to WWE's next big pay-per-view in August.

Are you excited for a Roman Reigns match with Rey Mysterio at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view? Or do you think the result is way too obvious to be at all interesting? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

