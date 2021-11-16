The Usos' plan of delivering Roman Reigns' message backfires on RAW

The build-up to the WWE Survivor Series was in its final phase this week as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos invaded RAW to deliver a message from Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw opened with Big E addressing Roman Reigns. Big E said his match with The Tribal Chief was only supposed to be for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. But Reigns and his cousins put their hands on his family and now he needed to beat his a**. He hoped there were empty hospital beds in Brooklyn.

Big E then turned his attention to Kevin Owens, who attacked him last week before being jumped by The Usos from behind. The SmackDown champions said that Reigns sends his regards and also issued a warning to RK-Bro.

Riddle ran out to make the save and cleared the ring with Big E before a tag match between the four was made official by Sonya Deville. Seth Rollins dashed out to see the contest right away.

The match was later turned into a 6-man tag match as Rollins jumped in and attacked Big E for disqualification. Riddle's partner Randy Orton later came out to make the save as he laid out Jey Uso with an RKO.

Although the match ended with the heels picking up the win, it was Big E who got the last laugh. After the match, Big E grabbed Jey by his beard and told him to give his daddy Roman a message. Big E gave him a Big Ending and said, “tell Roman I’m ready.”

Roman Reigns will take on Big E at Survivor Series in less than a week

The time for talking between Roman Reigns and Big E is almost over as they look to gain bragging rights at the Survivor Series this Sunday.

Big E will have an even greater motive than brand supremacy when he battles against Roman Reigns after The Bloodline attacked King Woods and stole his crown this last SmackDown.

The Universal Champion also inflicted his punishment on Kofi the prior week. The Bloodline laid both New Day members out after a match between Jimmy Uso and King Woods.

The animosity between the two champions is at an all-time high. Although Big E got his revenge against The Usos this week, he has yet to get his hands on The Head of the Table.

