Roman Reigns set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in major rematch after 729 days

Roman Reigns is not a happy man at the moment, having to face the apparent crumbling of The Bloodline after he was betrayed recently. In the middle of this, he will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio, a day short of a full two years since the last time they battled each other.

The superstar is currently in the middle of a 1000-day plus title reign where he has defeated everyone who has come up against him. The star previously faced Rey Mysterio two years ago on SmackDown in a Hell in a Cell match.

Mysterio was trying to win the Universal Title, but Reigns punished him. He threw him through the ropes into the cell and then locked in the Guillotine Choke on Rey, making him tap out.

This time, Mysterio will be looking for revenge as the match against Roman Reigns has been confirmed for a live event in Cincinnati this Saturday.

It is one of Reigns' very few live event appearances scheduled so far this year.

While Mysterio is unlikely to win off-television, it will be interesting to see what role The Bloodline plays in the match.

