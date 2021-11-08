Roman Reigns set to face 11-time champion for the first time ever on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE SmackDown for a while now and recently equaled CM Punk's record-breaking 434-day world title reign. Roman is now only 71 days away from surpassing Brock Lesnar's Universal title reign.

Over the last 14 months, Roman Reigns has dominated superstars and legends. Post-Crown Jewel, The Bloodline has been in a feud with The New Day, and King Xavier has been in the spotlight.

PWInsider reported that the advertised main event of WWE SmackDown this week (12th November) is between Roman Reigns and King Xavier Woods.

This will be the first time the two men cross paths in a singles match. They've been either separated by brands or simply haven't been in a position to face each other.

This comes after last week when King Woods defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event of SmackDown in a Bend the Knee Match. Just as Jimmy Uso was getting ready to bend the knee, Roman Reigns came out and launched an attack.

King Woods' match against Roman Reigns sums up his push

We haven't seen Roman Reigns wrestle too often on SmackDown during his Universal title reign. Some of his significant opponents on SmackDown included Daniel Bryan, Montez Ford, and Finn Balor.

Currently, King Woods is having his time under the spotlight. Kofi Kingston has been more of a secondary figure post-Crown Jewel. The match against Roman Reigns should be good, although King Woods isn't expected to win against the Universal Champion.

Either way, just being in that spot is a huge boost for King Woods, who was never given the same level of emphasis as Kofi Kingston in 2019 or Big E since 2020.

