Roman Reigns set to make rare appearance at upcoming WWE show ahead of WrestleMania 39

Over the past year, Roman Reigns has worked a much lighter WWE schedule. However, The Tribal Chief seems set to appear at an upcoming house show in Canada.

After becoming the undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 last year, the face of the company began to make fewer appearances, with him only competing in 11 televised matches in 2022.

However, with the road to WrestleMania 39 truly underway, the Head of the Table will be appearing at a WWE house show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto on March 4th.

Roman cemented his spot as the undisputed WWE Universal champion this past Saturday at Elimination Chamber after he defeated Sami Zayn in an emotional main event.

Sami Zayn reflects on his loss to Roman Reigns

With the hometown crowd on his side, many thought the Montreal native was going to beat the odds last Saturday to dethrone Reigns. However, due to some outside interference from The Usos, Sami fell just short of his goal.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, the former Honorary Uce spoke about his match with Roman Reigns as well as described his current emotional state.

"I do feel guilty, a little bit embarrassed, and a little bit ashamed that I couldn't get it done [win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship] at Elimination Chamber. Zayn added: "But you know, I also take a lot of pride in the fact that over a year ago, no one would have given me the chance in the world to even be in this match. But the truth is that I went the distance with the most dominant champion of all time. I had him beat, and the only reason he was able to beat me was because, well, he cheated. That's what The Bloodline do, they cheat. Trust me, I know. He got it done." [0:16 - 1:03]

With Zayn now in the rearview mirror, Roman Reigns now has his eyes set on his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes.

