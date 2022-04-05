Roman Reigns and several other RAW returns expected tonight

The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is going to make his return to Monday Night RAW tonight. The Tribal Chief is fresh off his victory over Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38, where both the WWE and Universal Championships were on the line.

As Universal Champion, Reigns has mainly appeared on SmackDown since capturing the title, rarely venturing to the red brand. However, now that he is in possession of both brands' top titles, Roman is expected to appear on the Monday night show more regularly.

Roman will likely take to the ring to celebrate his WrestleMania victory, but his will not be the only unfamiliar presence on the show. Confirmed today by WWE, Cody Rhodes will also return to the company's flagship show tonight, likely to address his future following his victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Cody's wife Brandi also took to social media to assure fans that it would be an 'open-mic night' on tonight's RAW.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are not the only returning superstars on RAW

While Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are certainly among the biggest names confirmed for the RAW after WrestleMania, they are not the only stars returning to the red brand this evening.

Tonight also marks the long-promsied re-debut of Indian-born superstar Veer Mahan, who will finally come to RAW after months of being advertised. Mahan was referred to as "The Lion" in the social media post released by WWE.

No opponent has been announced for Veer Mahan as of yet, but fans will be eager to see the product of such a lengthy build.

