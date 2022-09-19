“He is 100 percent built for what we do” - Roman Reigns shares his thoughts on boxing icon joining WWE

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on boxing icon Tyson Fury joining WWE.

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest stars in the world of boxing. Fury has been open about his love for WWE. In 2019, the Gypsy King made his WWE debut where he faced Braun Strowman in WWE Crown Jewel.

In an interview, Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind The Gloves asked the Undisputed Champion about the Gypsy King. Reigns praised Tyson and mentioned that he is tailor-made for WWE.

"I think he is 100 percent built for what we do. He’s a sportsman, he’s a showman, he’s a great entertainer. He has a deep, you know, a great experience of what it takes to be that guy, to be in that position. So I think it’s just only a matter of time and obviously on what he wants to do. So I think it’d be a perfect fit for sure,” Roman Reigns said. [01:49 –02:11]

This past Saturday, The Tribal Chief, Logan Paul, and many more were in Las Vegas for a press conference. Logan Paul will face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on November 5th at Crown Jewel.

The Gypsy King acknowledged Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed Universal Title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle.

After the match, the Gypsy King entered the ring and congratulated Reigns on retaining his title. After Roman Reigns left, Fury then closed the night by singing a duet with Drew McIntyre.

In a post-show press conference after Clash at the Castle, Tyson Fury revealed that he is interested in returning to the squared circle to wrestle once again.

Whom would you like to see wrestle the Gypsy King WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Behind The Gloves and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far