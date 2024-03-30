Roman Reigns shares bold 3-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns isn't advertised to be part of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, after his face-off last week with Cody Rhodes.

It seems that the spotlight will shift to the debut of Jade Cargill and build up to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania XL instead. The Rock is expected to be on RAW this Monday and the entire Bloodline should be present for the final episode of SmackDown ahead of The Show of Shows next week.

Despite being absent from the show this week, Reigns is gearing up for his documentary on A&E and recently shared an update on Instagram with the caption, "I am Greatness."

In the Instagram post above, Paul Heyman asks who Roman Reigns is and after thinking about it, Reigns says that he's just a "young man addicted to greatness." The Tribal Chief noted that people's perspectives play a huge role in how people perceive him as well.

Roman Reigns will main event Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns will make history next weekend when he main events both Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania. This will allow Reigns to surpass the record held by Hulk Hogan for cumulative WrestleMania Main Events and add another honor to his growing list of achievements.

Reigns will team up with The Rock on Night One as the duo take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in tag team action. There will be major WrestleMania implications in this match. If Rhodes and Rollins win then The Bloodline will be banned from the main event on Night Two, but if they don't then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout will take place under 'Bloodline rules'.

Night Two will see Cody Rhodes push to finish the story as he goes one-on-one with Reigns in a rematch from last year's main event, where he was cheated out of the title by The Bloodline.

