Roman Reigns' single reign will surpass his former WWE rival's 14 combined reigns in 67 days

Roman Reigns is getting closer to surpassing a massive milestone held by a legendary WWE veteran.

Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020 and hasn't looked back since then. He is the most dominant champion of the modern era, and has been unstoppable for the past three years.

During his iconic reign as WWE's top champion, Roman Reigns has crushed a long list of records, and has surpassed several milestones. Now, Reigns is slowly approaching Triple H's cumulative record of 1214 days as world champion. Mere days before 2023 comes to a close, Reigns will have crossed 1214 days as the Universal Champion in a single reign. Reigns' single reign as Universal Champion will then be longer than all of Triple H's combined world title reigns.

Will Roman Reigns manage to keep the title on his shoulder until the end of the year?

To surpass Triple H's milestone, The Tribal Chief needs to remain champion until December 29, 2023. Reigns is all set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel 2023. At the Saudi Arabia event, he will take on the crowd-favorite LA Knight in a blockbuster match.

If Reigns does end up winning against Knight, and leave Saudi Arabia as the champion, he will get closer than ever in his quest to surpass The Game's milestone. Paul Heyman has been by Reigns' side for the past three years. He had the following to say to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about his association with Reigns:

“For me to pursue, in front of the camera, life after Brock Lesnar, the only lure that could seduce me to even attempting such an impossible goal was to do it with someone that would live their life in the pursuit of achieving that impossibility, and that’s Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. [H/T SI]

Only time will tell if Roman Reigns succeeds in surpassing The Game's milestone. His ardent fans have been loving every bit of his current persona, and would love to see him cross the massive milestone.

Do you think Reigns will hold the Undisputed WWE Universal title until the end of the year? Let us know in the comments section below.