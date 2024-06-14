Roman Reigns spotted in public during his WWE absence, involved in a heartwarming incident

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief was recently spotted in public as he appeared at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The Bloodline leader is currently on hiatus. Amid his absence, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of the faction and added two new members to the group in the form of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Reigns recently visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and surprised a patient, Emma, with VIP tickets and a meet-and-greet ticket for her favorite artist, Bad Bunny:

"Grab the tissues for a feel good, happy tears moment @WWE Tribal Chief, @romanreigns, recently surprised our adorable patient, Emma, with VIP suite tickets and a private ‘meet and greet’ with her favorite artist, @BadBunnyPR, at his concert in Miami. Roman Reigns remembered her telling him how much she loved the superstar singer when he visited our Child Life Zone over the holidays, and with the help of some good friends, he made her dreams come true," read the hospital's Instagram post.

Dutch Mantell believes Roman Reigns will return to save Paul Heyman

During Roman Reigns' absence, the WWE Universe has demanded the return of The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell predicted that the new Bloodline would eventually betray Heyman, leading to Reigns' return. He said:

"You can almost see what's coming. They're gonna start in on Paul Heyman one day. Then I don't know if Roman would make the save or show up to defend him. They're laying this out well. The fans saying, 'We want Roman.' He didn't do anything! He hadn't done anything. But they like Roman because he hung in there three-and-a-half years and held the title. So he has respect from the fans."

It remains to be seen when Reigns will return to WWE programming.