Roman Reigns spotted watching female WWE Superstar's match backstage

Roman Reigns was spotted watching a dark match between two female stars after last night's edition of SmackDown.

During the final moments of the show, Reigns and The Bloodline interfered in a Triple Threat #1 contender's match. This led to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis booking a Fatal Four-Way match for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

After the show went off the air, Bianca Belair took on Chelsea Green in a singles competition. Someone managed to capture a short backstage clip that shows Roman Reigns watching the match in question backstage.

Roman Reigns once spoke about the possibility of adding a female Bloodline member

Over the years, fans have speculated about The Bloodline possibly adding a female star to the faction. Before Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, left WWE, many believed that she could be added to The Bloodline.

Three years ago, Reigns had a chat with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post. He opened up about Naomi possibly being added to his faction. Here's what he said:

"I do believe if she was put in that position, coupled with all of us surrounding her along with Paul Heyman and the rest of our creative brainstorming system that we have and how we craft our narratives, I think we could put her in a good position. It’s just not something we’ve had time to come up with a thorough game plan. If we did, I think she’s definitely a superstar who could step up and take advantage of it.” [H/T NYPost]

Reigns' complete focus at the moment is on the 2024 Royal Rumble. He will have a tough time defending his Undisputed WWE Universal title, as he doesn't need to be pinned to finally lose his title after four years on the top.

